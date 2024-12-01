Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) by 138.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Getty Images were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Images by 95.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GETY. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Getty Images Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GETY opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.02. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $10,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,175,262 shares in the company, valued at $182,471,144.52. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 48,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,706,670 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,013.50. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,269,927 shares of company stock worth $10,739,630 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

