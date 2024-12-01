Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,242 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TH. LB Partners LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 300.3% in the third quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 536,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 402,428 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Target Hospitality by 11.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $8.27 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $818.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

TH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

