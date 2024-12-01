Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPY. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Amplify Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

AMPY opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $266.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Amplify Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.