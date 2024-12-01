Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.06.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,525.50. The trade was a 13.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $23,382,600.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,870,543 shares in the company, valued at $210,693,701.97. The trade was a 9.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,677,309 shares of company stock worth $43,283,184 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

