Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,391,822.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,169.57. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $2,476,465 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48.

ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

