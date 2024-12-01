Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 38,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 352,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

BOOM stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

