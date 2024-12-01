Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on AMRK. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.
A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of AMRK stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $702.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of -0.01.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals
In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,040. This trade represents a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than A-Mark Precious Metals
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.