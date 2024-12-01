Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRK. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $702.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of -0.01.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,040. This trade represents a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.