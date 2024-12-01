Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $180,000 Investment in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TCMD. BTIG Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of TCMD opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $468.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

