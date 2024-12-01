Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TASK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 25,053.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of research firms have commented on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

