Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JILL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 539.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth $7,120,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 181,116 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth $3,147,000. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth $1,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $36,530.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,535.20. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

J.Jill Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

