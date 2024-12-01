Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,845 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 74.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FF. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 57.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at FutureFuel

In other news, CEO Roeland Polet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.61. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

