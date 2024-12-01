Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WULF. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WULF stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WULF shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

