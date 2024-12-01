Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 140.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 603,067 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Triumph Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 958,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 698,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.48. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

