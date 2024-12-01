Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,414 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 124,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 99,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,689 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 595,649 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $745.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The trade was a 53.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

