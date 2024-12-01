Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,323 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 38.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 605,324 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 152,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 123,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 69,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 727.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,021,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 810,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 193,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.05. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.97 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

