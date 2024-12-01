Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Centerspace by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSR opened at $72.50 on Friday. Centerspace has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($1.57). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.33%.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

