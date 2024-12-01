Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,068 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1,806.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $12.59 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $165.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

