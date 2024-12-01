Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 560,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 202,614 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.68 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $886.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.