Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Everi by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,400,000 after buying an additional 1,282,682 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everi by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 683,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 632,544 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 461,939 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Everi by 569.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 417,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 354,979 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 2.13. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,659.88. This represents a 25.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,420 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

