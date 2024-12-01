Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,876 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 13.2% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $215.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.