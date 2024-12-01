Virpax Pharmaceuticals Modifies Quorum Requirements for Shareholder Meetings

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) made an important change to its corporate bylaws on November 27, 2024, as disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The amendment focused on the modification of the quorum requirement for shareholder meetings.

The company took the decision to adjust the quorum threshold for these meetings, reducing it from a majority of the voting power of the Company’s outstanding shares entitled to vote to 34% of such voting power. This adjustment will impact the threshold required for decision-making processes during shareholder meetings.

In compliance with regulatory guidelines, Virpax Pharmaceuticals filed a copy of the Amended and Restated Bylaws, reflecting this modification. The document is filed as Exhibit 3.1 in the 8-K filing, serving as a reference to the specific changes made by the company.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals continues to prioritize governance transparency and adherence to legal requirements by promptly reporting such modifications. This alteration underscores the company’s commitment to upholding robust corporate governance practices.

Investors and stakeholders can access further details regarding this amendment and other financial information in the official filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website or through authorized financial databases.

At present, Virpax Pharmaceuticals affirms its standing as an emerging growth company under the classification in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. The company has not elected to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

The recent amendment to the bylaws marks a strategic move by Virpax Pharmaceuticals, reflecting its dedication to operating efficiently and facilitating transparent decision-making processes within the organization.

