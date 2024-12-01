Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading 3% Higher – What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $160.10 and last traded at $159.20. 960,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,858,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VST shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

