VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

VNRX stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

