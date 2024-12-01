W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2024

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Evercore ISI upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W. R. Berkley

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.1% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.6 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.