Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Up 26.7% in November

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wearable Devices Trading Down 9.4 %
NASDAQ WLDS opened at $1.93 on Friday. Wearable Devices has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
