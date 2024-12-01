Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Up 26.7% in November

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wearable Devices Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ WLDS opened at $1.93 on Friday. Wearable Devices has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

