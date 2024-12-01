Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. QSV Equity Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 239.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 153,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 107,991 shares during the period.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
