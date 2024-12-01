Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after acquiring an additional 273,291 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 146.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 96,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,940,000 after acquiring an additional 454,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

