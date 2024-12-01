Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in November

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 801,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 16.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $138.01 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

