Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward Announces Dividend

Shares of WWD opened at $180.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Woodward has a 52-week low of $129.96 and a 52-week high of $201.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,929.15. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,304. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 94.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after acquiring an additional 210,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110,569 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 17,072.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 76,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Woodward by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 634,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,734 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

