Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,551,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 1,208,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,755.5 days.

Woolworths Group stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

