Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,551,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 1,208,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,755.5 days.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
Woolworths Group stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.
About Woolworths Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Woolworths Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.