Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Woolworths Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLWHY opened at $3.72 on Friday. Woolworths has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

