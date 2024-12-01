Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 65.0% in November

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

