Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 65.0% in November

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.
About Worldline
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.