Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,043,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 21,064,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,033.8 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

