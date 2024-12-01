Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,043,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 21,064,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,033.8 days.
Xinyi Solar Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.
About Xinyi Solar
