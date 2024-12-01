Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,756 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 66.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of XPER stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $424.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Xperi news, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,935.80. The trade was a 0.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

