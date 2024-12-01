Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 640,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 263,311 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 124,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 75,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $42.63.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.