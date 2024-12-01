Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 263,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the previous session’s volume of 60,264 shares.The stock last traded at $38.01 and had previously closed at $37.93.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.
