Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on YTRA

Yatra Online Price Performance

Yatra Online Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.