Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
