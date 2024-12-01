Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,423,500 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,130,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.8 days.
Yellow Cake Price Performance
YLLXF stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
About Yellow Cake
