Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yerbaé Brands Stock Down 10.0 %

OTCMKTS YERBF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Yerbaé Brands has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.41.

About Yerbaé Brands

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

