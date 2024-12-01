Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Down 10.0 %
OTCMKTS YERBF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Yerbaé Brands has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.41.
About Yerbaé Brands
