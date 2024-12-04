14,293 Shares in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 90,280 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000.
Simplify MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85.
Simplify MBS ETF Profile
The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.
