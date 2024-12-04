24,300 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 113,798 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.0% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the period.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -118.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 62.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -872.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

