25,007 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALY. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALY opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $723.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

