255,000 Shares in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $616.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

