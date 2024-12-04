26,490 Shares in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in N-able by 644.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NABL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

N-able Stock Performance

N-able stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.38.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

