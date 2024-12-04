4,258 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 170.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

SXT stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $82.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $392.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.64 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,968.64. This represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

