abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

