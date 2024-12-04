Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $136.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.84.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,034.52. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.