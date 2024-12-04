Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.9% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,368,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $3,566,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day moving average of $220.74. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $242.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Melius Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

