Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $330.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $337.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

