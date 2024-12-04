Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 718,017 shares of company stock valued at $91,842,052 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average of $135.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

